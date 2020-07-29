Comments
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A driver lost control of a car and careened into an apartment in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning.
At around 3:20 a.m., a car slammed into the building at the intersection of North Laurel and West Norton avenues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The car ended up partially suspended off the ground, with the front half lodged inside a living room.
No one was hurt, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said. It’s unclear exactly how many people were in the car or the apartment.
A building inspector was called out to determine the structural integrity of the building. It’s unclear if any surrounding apartments were evacuated.