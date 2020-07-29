Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Three people in their 20s were found dead inside a mobile home in Ontario late Tuesday night.
The victims were discovered just after 10 p.m. at a mobile home park at 4th Street and Vineyard Avenue, Ontario police report.
There was no sign of foul play or forced entry. The victims may have ingested something and died, police said.
Their names and genders were not immediately released.
At this time, detectives are not treating this as a homicide or a suspicious death investigation.