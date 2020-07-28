LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The HBO superhero limited series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

It was followed by Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20.

Netflix leads the way with a total of 160 overall nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

In the category for outstanding comedy series the nominees were “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead To Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

In the best drama series category the nominees were “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

The announcement ceremony was held on a virtual basis and streamed on Emmys.com. It was hosted by Leslie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live.”

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor programming initially airing between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, will be presented Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

“I don’t know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!” Kimmel proclaimed on Twitter June 16, confirming his selection as host.

The bulk of the awards will be presented at what the Television Academy bills as an “innovative virtual event taking place over several nights in September” in place of the Creative Arts Emmys, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

