LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USDA is warning people against opening packages or planting seeds that appear to come from China.

People across the country have reported receiving packages of seeds in the mail. Packaging shared on social media shows they originate from China.

This is what’s being delivered by USPO to some people in my area.

It says it’s jewelry and is from China.

But that’s a lie!

It’s a bag of unknown seeds.

If you receive one or know some who does, do not open the seeds!

Take it all to your local police department or post office. pic.twitter.com/bzkT9FCiah — Summer Sunshine💛Lady Liberty🌻 (@libertyladyusa) July 28, 2020

We have received reports of people receiving seeds from China that they did not order. If you receive them – don't plant them. Report to @USDA_APHIS at https://t.co/0U53rbAiHs pic.twitter.com/Y4yAKv5bk7 — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) July 24, 2020

A variety of seeds have been received – some resemble dark grains of rice, others are look more like small pebbles, while others look just like sunflower seeds.

The agricultural departments of several states have issued warnings against planting these seeds.

Minnesotans have received unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China. If you've gotten unsolicited seeds:

-Don't throw them away.

-Don't plant the seeds.

-Contact Arrest the Pest at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us

More: https://t.co/CmeMHWUNjS#MNAg pic.twitter.com/yLIAMaZLyn — MN Agriculture Dept (@MNagriculture) July 27, 2020

VDACS urges #Virginia residents who have received unsolicited seed packets from #China not to plant the seeds & contact ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov. Residents in other states should contact their state department of ag located here https://t.co/CcNKN2ScZv pic.twitter.com/JpPNp1rCFv — VDACS (@VaAgriculture) July 27, 2020

Suspicious Seed Packets from China Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is warning Floridians about unsolicited packages of seeds received through the mail. pic.twitter.com/co5y5JuKzo — UF IFAS Extension Manatee Co. (@manateecoext) July 28, 2020

Authorities say anyone who receives one of these packages should avoid touching the contents and carefully put them in a plastic bag and call the state Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says it is collecting the seed packages from recipients and will test their contents.

Theories vary about the purpose of the seeds, but officials say the seeds could be an invasive species, which can be detrimental to native plants, insects and crops and cause great damage to the local environment.