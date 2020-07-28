VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — The U.S. Space Force introduced its newest member to the public last week – a horse named Ghost.

The military’s newest branch, which has a base at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Central California, posted a video of their newest working horse, Ghost, a 5-year-old mustang from the Bureau of Land Management. Ghost is the newest addition to the base’s Conservation Military Working Horse Program.

The program, unfortunately, does not involve space cowboys. It does, however, involve using horses to patrol the 99,960-acre base where vehicles cannot access. The U.S. Space Force, which brought the military’s launch wings under its command, apparently inherited the program from the 30th Space Wing.

You have heard of a MW🐕 but what about a MW🐎? Protecting our access to space involves many unique aspects, including welcoming @30thSpaceWing's newest Military Working Horse to their Conservation Military Working Horse program. Ghost is a 5 year old @BLMNational Mustang. pic.twitter.com/r1dAd0plsc — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 23, 2020

“We use military working horses to patrol the coastline of Vandenberg Air Force Base, as well as perimeter sweeps of areas of Vandenberg that aren’t accessible to our vehicles or ATVs, making them a huge part of our mission as conservation law enforcement officers,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Terrazas, the manager of the program said in the video posted on Twitter.

The Military Working Horse Program is part of the base’s conservation team, which patrols and protects portions of the beach during the nesting season of the Western Snowy Plover, a threatened species. The team also enforces fish and game laws around the base.

Ghost, who is 10 years younger than most of the horses in the program, is currently in training.