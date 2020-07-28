LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After several delays because of the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s time-twisting thriller “Tenet” has yet another new release date.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that Tenet will open internationally on Aug. 26, and then in select U.S. theaters on Sept. 3, just ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

The release of “Tenet” is significant because it will mark the first major theatrical release since the pandemic shut down theaters across the U.S. and much of the world in mid-March.

The news comes after Warner Bros. last week said that the release was being postponed indefinitely, marking the fourth such delay for the movie, which was initially scheduled to come out July 15.

It was delayed two weeks to July 31, then delayed again to Aug. 12 before the latest delay.

It remains unclear if theaters in Los Angeles will be open by September, however. Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom initially gave permission for production to resume and movie theaters to reopen on June 12, but at the discretion of each county.

L.A. County did not given its theaters the green light to reopen.

It didn’t matter, however, because Newsom was forced to reverse course. On July 1, he ordered movie theaters in 19 counties, including L.A., to close again for at least three weeks because of the spike in cases.

On July 13, Newsom ordered the closure of indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, malls, and other locations in 30 counties statewide — including Los Angeles — in an effort to slow transmission of the illness.

RELATED: ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Airs First New Episodes Monday Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

The surge in coronavirus cases has forced struggling movie theater chains nationwide, such as AMC, to delay their reopening and, as a result, has all but canceled the blockbuster summer season which was supposed to be partially rescued by major tentpoles such as “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.”