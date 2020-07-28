SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles company which builds floats for the Rose Parade is using its skills for a new project to help a struggling Sierra Madre gym owner construct an outdoor workout platform.
Artistic Entertainment Services, which builds concert stages and builds and designs parade floats, partnered with Sierra Fitness to construct a platform to the gym to move its entire operations outdoors.
The outdoor gym is 60-feet-long by 31-feet-wide and has a steel truss frame and a truss tent structure.
It was built from the ground up right outside Sierra Fitness.
Sierra Fitness owner Sierra Lewis-Duvall told CBSLA that the idea came to her right after California Gov. Gavin Newsom — for the second time due to the surge in coronavirus cases — ordered the shutdown of all indoor operations for gyms on July 13. Sierra Fitness had just celebrated its 25th anniversary.
“When we got shut down…for the second time, Craig (the CEO of AES) is a very, very good friend of mine, I called him and said, ‘Craig, I need your help,’” Lewis-Duvall said Tuesday. “Because we had the opportunity to do outdoor, I wanted to do it right. So our two businesses collaborated. And this is what we got. I got a Madonna concert stage.”
The gym will open to the public on Saturday. Masks and temperature checks will be required. To work out, you must have an appointment.