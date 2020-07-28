SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 187 new cases Tuesday.

The countywide totals now stand at 34,833 cases and 581 deaths since the pandemic began.

Since Sunday, the county has reported 19 deaths. Last week, the county reported 70 COVID-19-related deaths, down from 73 the week before.

One-third of the deaths reported Tuesday involved skilled nursing facility residents.

Of the total deaths, 253 were skilled nursing facility residents, 21 lived in assisted living facilities, and one was homeless. Of the total cases, 1,556 were skilled nursing facility residents, 472 were jail inmates and 136 were homeless.

In the jails, 53 inmates are in medical isolation with symptoms, with 419 having recovered. Officials are waiting for the results of 83 tests.

County officials said 399,424 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 20,148 recoveries have been documented.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 188.9 to 150.8, but is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.

The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 11.7% to 11.1%, which is still higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.

Santa Ana has the most cases in the county with 6,570, and a case rate of 1,945.4 per 100,000 residents, followed by Anaheim with 5,954, and a case rate of 1,656.9 per 100,000 residents.

