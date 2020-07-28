NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Just one day after parents, teachers and students protested a controversial learning model approved by the Newport-Mesa School Board, the district has reversed course.
Last week, the board of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District voted to implement a so-called “four-by-four model” that would offer students fewer classes each semester in an effort to reduce stress and allow deeper learning, according to the board.
But many parents and teachers complained that the plan would short-change students — forcing them to go full semesters without electives such as band and art.
The plan was slated to go into effect next month for the 2020-21 school year.
On Tuesday, the board announced that the model would only be implemented at one school in the district, Estancia High School. All remaining middle and high schools would stick with their traditional six- or eight-period schedules.
“I appreciate your support and understanding as we continue to navigate through these difficult times,” Russell Lee-Sung, acting superintendent, said in a statement. “Now more than ever we must dedicate our time and resources to the start of the school year and to keep our focus on re-opening, distance learning and implementing all safety guidelines.”