CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday announced it was looking for additional possible victims of a 51-year-old man accused of sexual abuse of a child.
According to police, Alejandro Solano-Romero was arrested Thursday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child and numerous related charges with two identified victims. He was being held in lieu of $7 million bail.
He was previously employed as an electrician and has also worked in cities across the state of California, frequenting the city of Fresno and Northern California, police said.
The alleged crimes were believed to have occurred from 1998-2019, according to police.
Anyone who believes they have been victims of Solano-Romero was asked to call Det. Padilla at 818-756-3376 or 1-877-527-3247.