LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Dennis Gill arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday.
LASD Deputy Dennis Gill and his daughter Tiffany return to LA. May they Rest In Peace and prayers for their family pic.twitter.com/mJJpXjdU8k
— Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) July 29, 2020
Gill and his 14-year-old daughter, Tiffany, died early Saturday morning in a car crash while vacationing in Oregon. Gill’s 11-year-old son, who was also in the vehicle, survived the crash.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Gill joined the force in 2000 and worked a variety of assignments, including custody at the North County Correctional Facility, court services at Pasadena Court, patrol at the West Hollywood Station, Crescenta Valley Station and the County Services Bureau.
“No matter where he went, Dennis was very well liked by his peers and respected for the extra duties he took on,” sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement posted to social media. “Dennis was regarded as compassionate, professional, helpful, and respectful person, who was about providing public service with nothing in return.”
The traffic investigation was being handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.
Gill is also survived by his wife.