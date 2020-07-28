Comments
PERRIS (CBSLA) – A fire at a Salvation Army location in Perris damaged the building and shut down traffic, authorities said Tuesday.
The blaze was reported just after 3:30 p.m. next to the Salvation Army & Family Store at 24201 Orange Ave., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
Flames burned about one acre and quickly blanketed Interstate 215 with heavy smoke, which caused some delays near Nuevo Road.
Items in the Salvation Army store were providing addition fuel for the flames, according to CAL FIRE Riverside Capt. Fernando Herrera.
Additional spot fires were reported near the scene.