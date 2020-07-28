LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers and Postmates are teaming up to give Dodger fans a taste of the ballpark at home.
Home Plates is launching immediately in Hollywood and West Hollywood, delivering some of fans’ favorite Dodger Stadium foods and drinks like Dodger Dogs, micheladas and garlic fries. The service plans to expand into additional LA neighborhoods.
“Los Angeles sports fans will now have year-round access to their favorite stadium flavors, whether it’s for a gourmet gameday, celebration or just to satisfy an everyday craving,” the Dodgers’ Tucker Kain said.
The delivery menu will also include Home Plates specialties like individual thin-crust Brooklyn-style pizza, carne asada helmet nachos and Dodgers’ blue gelato.
Check out the full menu or order at Dodgers.com/HomePlates.