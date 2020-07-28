ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A few good women are wanted to become U.S. Forest Service firefighters.
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking 30 women to attend its fourth annual 2020 Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp. The week-long training camp starts Nov. 16 and will be led by female firefighters with more than 60 years of combined experience.
The camp will train women in basic firefighting techniques and fire behavior through classroom and hands-on training, in preparation for entry-level wildland firefighter jobs throughout California and surrounding states. Students will practice on Forest Service fire engines, hand tools and advanced firing techniques.
Students who complete the physically challenging training camp, which includes passing the federal firefighter’s work capacity test, will receive their Wildland Firefighter Type 2 certification.
Selected applicants will be provided meals and will live at the Little Tujunga Hotshot base in Sylmar for the duration of the camp. Training material, specialized equipment and clothing will also be provided.
Applications to attend the camp are being accepted now through Aug. 23. Women can submit their applications here.