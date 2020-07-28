HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Amoeba Music announced Tuesday its website was “the victim of a hacking attack” which resulted in some customer data being exposed.
In an online statement, the company said, “On June 28, Amoeba.com was the victim of a hacking attack. As a result, our website has been offline while we have been working hard to rebuild the site and take steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”
While no credit card data was exposed or accessed in the attack, some information, including shipping/billing addresses and email addresses, was compromised, Amoeba said.
The company also mentioned while all passwords were encrypted, customers are recommended to change their password as an extra precaution.
Amoeba said it has hired a third-party firm to investigate this hack, moved servers to a new location, and increased their systems’ security.
All Amoeba.com accounts have been disabled and people are asked to create a new username and password.
Customers with an online gift code or credit balance are told to email buystuff@amoeba.com with the purchaser’s name, purchaser’s email, and credit amount and we can help restore your online credit.