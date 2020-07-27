ORANGE (CBSLA) – A collision sent a truck crashing into a bank in the city of Orange early Monday morning.
Sometime before 4:45 a.m. a taxi cab and a truck collided on the 800 block of Tustin Street. The collision sent the truck careening into a Wells Fargo bank, leaving a massive hole in the side of the building.
The truck was carrying a motorcycle in its bed, Orange police said. The crash sent the motorcycle flying into the street, so when police and firefighters arrived on scene, they initially though that there may be an injured motorcyclist.
The driver of the truck tried to run away, but was chased down and caught, police said.
Two people in the taxi sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Its unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor.