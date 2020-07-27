CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A small plane landed safely on the side of the 5 Freeway between San Clemente and San Onofre Monday afternoon.

The plane landed on the southbound 5 Freeway, south of Basilone just before 1 p.m. because it was experiencing mechanical failure.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit.

Oceanside-area CHP officers say it’s not known when the plane will be removed.

