SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A small plane landed safely on the side of the 5 Freeway between San Clemente and San Onofre Monday afternoon.
The plane landed on the southbound 5 Freeway, south of Basilone just before 1 p.m. because it was experiencing mechanical failure.
I-5 SB south of Basilone. Use caution in the area and expect delays. Airplane landed on the freeway due to mechanical failure. No injuries, no vehicles hit. Plane is fully on right shoulder. Unknown duration for removal. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3Gb5YTu20M
— CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) July 27, 2020
No injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit.
Oceanside-area CHP officers say it’s not known when the plane will be removed.