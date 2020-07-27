SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 275 new cases Monday.

The countywide totals now stand at 34,646 cases and 566 deaths since the pandemic began.

Since Sunday, the county has reported four deaths. Last week, the county reported 70 COVID-19-related deaths, down from 73 the week before.

Of the deaths, 1,516 were residents in skilled nursing facilities, 465 were jail inmates and 130 were homeless.

The number of hospitalized patients dipped from dropped from 687 Sunday to 661 on Monday, and the number of patients in intensive care inched up from 201 to 204, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

As of Monday in the county’s jails, 53 inmates are in medical isolation with symptoms, with 412 having recovered. Officials are waiting for the results of 127 tests.

County officials said 393,324 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 20,148 recoveries have been documented.

Orange County is on the state’s watch list for counties experiencing high rates of new cases and hospitalizations. It has shown some improvement, but with some continuing concerns.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 206.7 to 188.9, which is far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 12.1% Sunday to 11.7%, which is still higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.

Santa Ana has the most cases in the county with 6,492, and a case rate of 1,922.3 per 100,000 residents, followed by Anaheim with 5,896, and a case rate of 1,640.8 per 100,000 residents.

