NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Students, parents and teachers in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District are speaking out against the implementation of a new schedule that would have students completing what is typically a year’s worth of classes in a single semester.

The schedule is known as “4×4” and was passed by the district for secondary education.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the plan, arguing it could put students behind in progress, and others have come out to a protest on Monday as well.