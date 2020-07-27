CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man pleaded not guilty on Monday in the stabbing death of a gas station clerk in Maywood.

25-year-old Kevin Steve Gomez is accused of stabbing Nelly Baez to death on June 24, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

26-year-old Nelly Baez, pictured, was stabbed to death on June 24, 2020, at an ARCO gas station in Maywood. (Image Courtesy: GoFundMe)

Gomez allegedly lunged at the 26-year-old clerk shortly after entering the ARCO gas station in the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue and stabbed her several times around 5:30 a.m. He is also accused of stabbing another employee who tried to intervene and stop the attack.

Gomez, who authorities have described as a transient, has remained behind bars since his arrest in lieu of $2.03 million bail.

He faces a potential life sentence in prison if convicted of one count each of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Gomez is due in court again on August 21 when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing to determine if there will be a trial.

A GoFundMe for Baez’s family has raised more than $7,700 as of Monday evening.

