LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Monday deployed the first electric bus for the G Line in the San Fernando Valley, with plans to add 40 zero-emission buses to the line by the end of the year.

“We’re finally, after years and years and years of talking about it, we have zero-emission buses that will now be running on this line,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“We know zero-emission vehicles are more quiet, they obviously are a lot less polluting,” he said. “And as we continue to make our energy production more and more green, that means that the environmental footprint and the global emissions of our transportation sector can help us drive a global Green New Deal that can help us save this planet and life on it as we know it.”

Putting the first zero-emissions bus into service on the G Line (formerly Orange Line), an exciting milestone on the path to electrifying the full @MetroLosAngeles bus fleet by 2030. The G Line will become fully electric this year, with 40 zero-emissions buses going into service. pic.twitter.com/SsDS65mOC4 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 27, 2020

Garcetti joined Councilman and Metro board member Paul Krekorian and Metro CEO Phillip Washington to introduce the 60-foot bus for the G Line, formerly named the Orange Line, which runs across the San Fernando Valley.

The G Line, which opened 15 years ago and runs 24/7, carried roughly 30,000 people every weekday prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Garcetti, about half of those people have started to return.

Krekorian said the electric buses are quieter and will improve the quality of life for people who live along the G Line. He also said the buses are easier for operators to use and will help reduce tension and wear on their bodies.

“When you have a zero-emission bus that is powered with electricity that comes from what will be a zero-emission utility, you’re making a dramatic difference for the future of the climate throughout our planet, so it’s a huge accomplishment,” Krekorian said.

The electric buses are manufactured by New Flyer and are charged at stations throughout the Metro system, according to Washington, who said Metro is making improvements to the G Line that will decrease the travel times by 20%.

Metro is adding 100 zero-emission buses to its total fleet by the end of the year, and the goal is to have the entire Metro bus fleet converted to electric vehicles by 2030.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)