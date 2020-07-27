Comments
ENCINO (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man outside a home in Encino early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 18000 block of Green Meadow Drive at 2:20 a.m. Los Angeles police arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released.
A man was arrested at the scene. He was also not identified.
The shooting was likely not a home invasion, police said.
A motive was not known, although investigators believe the suspect and victim may be related, police added.