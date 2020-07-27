Comments
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking the public to reach out if they see a 19-year-old man who went missing in Palmdale.
Lord McLaughlin was last seen on Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 a.m. near his home in the 39600 block of Dover Drive.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
McLaughlin is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and an “LV” tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Missing Person’s Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous reports can also be provided by calling 800-222-8477.