LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A memorial for Los Angeles police officers killed in the line of duty was vandalized during protests that turned violent over the weekend.
Police released photos Monday of a glass case containing the badges of fallen LAPD officers with a large “X” spray-painted in red paint sometime during protests near the federal building in downtown L.A. on Saturday.
The letters “FTP”, an acronym for an anti-police expletive, were also spray-painted on walls nearby.
A suspect was captured on camera wearing a face covering and holding a bicycle near the memorial, along with another suspect with a backpack who was seen vandalizing the memorial.
The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city. Now we need your help finding those responsible for defacing our tribute to their sacrifice.
Anyone with info is urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750 or https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y pic.twitter.com/WJ1OEJ6mey
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2020
Police declared a citywide tactical alert that resulted in four arrests, including one person who was in possession of a machete.
