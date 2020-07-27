CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A memorial for Los Angeles police officers killed in the line of duty was vandalized during protests that turned violent over the weekend.

Police released photos Monday of a glass case containing the badges of fallen LAPD officers with a large “X” spray-painted in red paint sometime during protests near the federal building in downtown L.A. on Saturday.

The letters “FTP”, an acronym for an anti-police expletive, were also spray-painted on walls nearby.

A suspect was captured on camera wearing a face covering and holding a bicycle near the memorial, along with another suspect with a backpack who was seen vandalizing the memorial.

Police declared a citywide tactical alert that resulted in four arrests, including one person who was in possession of a machete.

Anyone with info is urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750 or http://lacrimestoppers.org

