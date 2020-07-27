LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday an additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 454.
Of the employees, 244 are at home recovering or self-isolating due to possible exposure, and 272 employees have returned to work.
On Friday, the department announced 45-year-old Valentin Martinez had died from COVID-19 complications marking the first coronavirus-related death of a sworn officer.
Additionally, 150 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the city’s Emergency Operations Center said.
Of the employees, one is currently hospitalized, 124 have recovered and returned to work and 26 are recovering at home.
On Sunday, a 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications.
On Monday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 17 additional deaths and 2,039 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 4,375 deaths and 176,028 cases.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)