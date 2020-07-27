LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles is establishing the Community Safety Partnership Bureau to help police officers to develop relationships with people in the communities they patrol, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday.
The bureau – which will oversee the city’s Community Safety Partnership program – is expected to have a mix of sworn and civilian leadership overseen by Capt. Emada Tingirides, who will be Deputy Chief overseeing the CSP Bureau.
Garcetti’s announcement makes the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) program that was started in 2011 an permanent fixture for the LAPD, and will require officers to remain in one community for five years and also attend community meetings with local residents.
Rather than focusing on crime, Garcetti said, the CSP will emphasize a “guardian mentality” rather than the “warrior mentality” currently held by the LAPD, according to the mayor.
Garcetti cited a UCLA study that found the CSP program was behind a drop in homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies in Jordan Downs and Nickerson Gardens, where the program will be based.
The announcement marked some of the first steps toward police reform promised by the mayor since the protests that began in May over the death of George Floyd.