LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 17 additional deaths and 2,039 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 4,375 deaths and 176,028 cases.

“It has been 145 days since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in Los Angeles County,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “These past 145 days have given us time to learn a lot more about COVID-19–how to coexist with it as we await development of treatments and vaccines, and how to slow the spread to give our health system a fighting chance of treating those who fall seriously ill.”

The new numbers come as the health department introduced a new set of three Cs — compliance, containment and collaboration — in the county’s ongoing recovery.

“We must drive compliance, containment, and collaboration efforts that will move with us into the long-term recovery that we all want to see happen as soon as possible,” Ferrer said. “There is mounting evidence that these strategies work.

“The task in front of us is to be able to thread the needle so that we continue with our recovery journey while protecting the health and well-being of our residents, our workforce and our community,” she continued. “We have to do both.”

As of Monday, 2,017 people confirmed to have COVID-19 were being treated in area hospitals with 29% in intensive care units, and there were a total of 2,552 people who were confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 18% of which were on ventilators. Though health officials said hospitalization data was incomplete due to lack of reporting from five hospitals.

Health officials also reported that 11,481 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19 in L.A. County since the pandemic began, with 74 reported deaths.

With testing results available for nearly 1.65 million people, county officials reported an overall 10% positivity rate.

The county’s roadmap to recovery can be found online.