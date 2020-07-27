LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A settlement was announced Monday between LA City Attorney Mike Feuer and a company that had touted radish paste as a “protection and prevention of the COVID-19.”

Koreatown-based Knature Co. Inc., which had been doing business as Insan Healing Inc., Insan Healing, and Angela Oh, sold a radish paste product, claiming it was capable of protecting against and preventing COVID-19, according to a complaint filed by the City Attorney’s Office. Immediately after the lawsuit was filed, the City Attorney’s office says the company took down the advertising at issue and agreed to an injunction prohibiting them from making such a claim.

“Consumers were led into believing in a false COVID-19 prevention or cure might forego the steps we all need to take, from wearing masks to washing hands to physically distancing,” Feuer said in a statement. “In this pandemic, our residents’ lives depend on accurate information.”

There is no known cure for COVID-19 at this time, but testing is underway for several vaccine candidates. To avoid infection, public health experts recommend wearing face coverings, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from people not from your own household, and being vigilant about hand hygiene.

The settlement requires Insan to provide give full refunds to those who bought the product and mandates a $20,000 civil penalty.