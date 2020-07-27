GORMAN (CBSLA) — A two-alarm fire blackened roughly 310 acres Monday evening in the northwest Antelope Valley between Gorman and Lancaster, prompting highway closures.

According to Caltrans, all lanes of Highway 138 at Ridge Route Road in the Gorman area were closed at about 6 p.m. due to the blaze, burning on both sides of the highway. The 14 Highway connector to the westbound Highway 138 and the I-5 connector to the eastbound Highway 138 were also closed.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 138 at Gorman Post Road and westbound lanes at 300th Street West in the Gorman area were expected to remain closed overnight, according to Caltrans.

The blaze, named the Ridge Fire, was reported at about 3:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and West Lancaster Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By about 4:45 p.m., nearly 100 acres had burned and at least one home was threatened by the blaze, the department said.

At about 5:30, fire crews evacuated a home south of Highway 138, near Lancaster Road, and said homes on Three Points Road in Neenach might be evacuated if winds shift, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews reported they were able to stop forward progress shortly before 7 p.m., with the blaze 40% contained shortly before 9 p.m.

It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.

