GLENDALE (CBSLA) – In an effort to meet the needs of shoppers and give restaurant owners a boost, the Glendale Galleria has begun a unique new service: parking garage dining.
Like all malls in Los Angeles County, the galleria’s indoor operations were closed earlier this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So the Galleria got creative. It has set up tables in the parking garage for customers that are picking up items curbside or getting takeout.
The tables are socially distanced, and some of them include grass turf.
“It is kind of odd, but when it comes down to it, you just want to have some dinner, and some of them have got like little grass areas, which is kind of cool, it gives it a backyard feeling,” shopper Carlos Messen told CBSLA Sunday.
The Glendale Galleria was first forced to close in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened in late May. But then, on July 13, following another surge in cases, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered operations for indoor malls to close, including indoor retailers.
Several stores remain open for pickup and delivery. A few stores, such as Target and JC Penney, remain open for in-person shopping.
Here is a complete list of Galleria stores and restaurants that are currently open in some capacity.