LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,720 newly confirmed cases and 34 more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 35,187 cases and 671 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 12,177 had recovered.
There were 488 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 146 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,335 newly confirmed cases and 12 more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 29,131 cases and 384 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 19,168 had recovered.
There were 638 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday — the latest update provided by the county — with 195 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 438 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 6,830 cases and 70 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,588 had recovered and 3,172 were under active quarantine.
There were 81 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 356,174 Riverside County residents, 233,586 San Bernardino County residents and 106,780 Ventura County residents had been tested.