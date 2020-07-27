While a lot of companies are helping to support coronavirus relief efforts, many brands are also offering discounts and free products to the people putting themselves on the line to fight the pandemic.

That means medical professionals and first responders working long, exhausting hours can find savings on a variety of products that might make life a little easier right now.

Most discounts can be found on shoes and athletic apparel, which makes sense given that many of these workers are on their feet all day and require comfortable, supportive clothing.

But there are also deals on everything from mattresses to hotel rooms to car rentals to doughnuts. Here are just few examples:

Crocs is donating 10,000 free pairs of shoes a day with free shipping to healthcare workers.

The North Face is giving a 50% discount to healthcare workers in the United States through Dec. 31, 2020.

Verizon Wireless is offering Start Unlimited as low as $30/month per line for four lines.

Reebok is offering 50% off for teachers, nurses, military personnel, first responders, and government employees.

These 45 brands are offering special discounts and deals for essential workers https://t.co/LAE9lblVZW — CNNUnderscored (@CNNUnderscored) April 28, 2020

The discounts all require proof of eligibility, either through emailed documentation or verification via services like ID.me and SheerID.

You can find extended lists of companies offering discounts to healthcare workers and and first responders on CNN Underscored, Insider, Boston.com and RegisteredNursing.org. Take note that some of the discounts have expired and/or were modified since publication. Other offers are limited by geography.

Even if you’re not eligible for these discounts, you might want to support these retailers to thank them for providing tangible support to the people on the front lines.

And always be on the lookout for offers by local businesses. For example, healthcare workers across Southern California were treated to free gas, food and other goodies on May 6, National Nurses Day.

And in Washington state, a healthcare worker in Benton City won a free roof earlier this month.

