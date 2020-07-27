GORMAN (CBSLA) — A two-alarm fire blackened roughly 200 acres in a little over an hour Monday afternoon in the northwest Antelope Valley between Gorman and Lancaster.
The blaze, named the Ridge Fire, was reported at about 3:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and West Lancaster Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
By about 4:45 p.m., nearly 100 acres had burned and at least one home was threatened by the blaze, the department said.
At about 5:30, fire crews evacuated a home south of Highway 138, near Lancaster Road, and said homes on Three Points Road in Neenach might be evacuated if winds shift, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)