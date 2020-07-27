LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of dollars worth of counterfeit high-fashion products and pills used to treat erectile dysfunction, heartburn and stomach ulcers were seized from a Hong Kong shipment at LAX, customs and border protection officials said Monday.

The items were discovered June 25 on a shipment of 99 boxes that weighed 3,827 pounds. The shipment from Hong Kong had been labeled as “Ladies Tops Storage Bag Empty,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among the seized items were counterfeit handbags, shoes, watches, T-shirts, purses, sandals, gym bags, dresses, belts and ball caps bearing the logos of YSL, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, Gucci, Rolex, Dior, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co., Burberry and Christian Louboutin. The same shipment included 2,160 pills of Sildenafil – which is used to treat erectile dysfunction and is also known as generic Viagra – and 4,500 pills of Ranitidine Hydrochloride, which is used to treat heartburn and stomach ulcers, and is also known as generic Zantac.

The pills were not necessarily counterfeit, but considered “unauthorized” because FDA authorization is required for importation of medication into the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jaime Ruiz.

If the items had been genuine, authorities say the merchandise would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail value of more than $1.8 million.