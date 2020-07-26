SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials have reported 420 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths as of Sunday.
To date, there have been 34,373 coronavirus cases and 564 deaths across Orange County.
The rate of residents testing positive in the county is at 12.1%, which is lower than Saturday’s rate of 12.7% but higher than the state of California’s desired rate of 8%.
In Orange County, 32% of ICU beds and 63% of ventilators are currently available.
Current hospitalizations stand at 685 individuals, including ICU cases, which is two higher than county officials reported a day earlier.
Orange County has administered 391,207 coronavirus tests — with 1,826 reported on Sunday— and documented 19,121 recoveries, the county’s Health Care Agency reported.