Comments
ORANGE (CBSLA) — An Orange County carpenter had a lot of time on his hands during the pandemic. But he put that time to good use, ultimately creating a backyard coffee shop called “La Vida.”
Ed Stefanovich built La Vida using mostly discarded materials. The personal cafe has tables, merchandise, baked goods and coffee beans, making him the ultimate backyard barista.
“I wanted to always build something for my family but I wasn’t sure the right time,” he said. “But I felt that this was the right time.”
“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Julianna Stefanovich, his daughter. “I was like, ‘OK, maybe a small little shed and maybe a coffee machine inside.’ ”
The family hopes to some day welcome neighbors.