LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Governor Newsom has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in honor of two fallen members of law enforcement.
Valentin Martinez was one of the two who died from complications from COVID-19.
Martinez was a patrol officer with the LAPD at the Mission station. He was 45 years old and a father-to-be. He tested positive back in May. His domestic partner is pregnant with twins.
The second is Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rocha, who also died of COVID-19.
