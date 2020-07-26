SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A man died by hanging himself from the 60 Freeway overpass in South El Monte on Sunday night, closing down all southbound lanes.
He was first spotted on the freeway at Peck Road around 9:25 p.m. and died shortly after, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man’s body was removed and turned over the coroner’s office.
He was not identified and no further information was immediately available about the circumstances leading up to his death.
Seeking Help
Los Angeles County’s Department of Mental Health has a 24-hour access center that can be reached by calling 1-800-854-7771.
Los Angeles Unified School District also offers a hotline for students and families that can be reached by calling 213-241-3840 on weekdays between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People can also text HOME to 741-741 to be connected with a crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line or reach the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
For those struggling with mental health issues, a list of resources can be found on the state’s website.