LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of a deputy and his daughter.
Deputy Dennis Gill and his 14-year-old daughter died early Saturday morning in a traffic accident while on vacation in Oregon.
According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Gill’s 11-year-old son survived that crash.
Gill was hired by the department 20 years ago. Sheriff Villanueva described him on social media as “compassionate, professional, helpful and a respectful person.”
Gill is also survived by his wife.