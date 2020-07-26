COMPTON (CBSLA) — Dozens of protesters gathered in Compton on Sunday to call for the arrest of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy who shot and killed 18-year-old Andres Guardado last month.
Guardado was shot in the back five times by Deputy Miguel Vega on June 18 after authorities say they spotted him with a gun and he ran away.
The shooting happened near the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m.
Family and others who knew Guardado said the teen was working as a security guard for a nearby auto body shop at the time but the LASD said he was not licensed to work as a security guard, was not wearing an identifiable uniform, and was carrying an unregistered weapon.
The protest started around noon from East Rancho Dominguez Park to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton station.
There have been several protests over the past month regarding Guardado’s death, including one on June 21 where police and protesters clashed in Gardena.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors called for an independent investigation into the shooting and the FBI has also said they are reviewing what happened.
