LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “This disease is taking everybody,” said Alice Forgues, a Mission Hills resident, upon learning of the death of Officer Valentin Martinez, who served in the LAPD.

Forgues did not know Martinez personally, but knew that he was an officer serving her community: “I live like three minutes from here and it is my police station. And I really felt so bad.”

Loved ones confirmed that Martinez, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his pregnant, domestic partner who was expecting twin boys. He was 45.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the devastating news on social media, saying:

Today we lost Officer Valentin Martinez, who tragically fell to COVID-19.

He worked as a patrol officer within @LAPDMission, dedicating his life to the people of LA. To his partner Megan, his mother, and siblings—our deepest condolences. Ofcr Martinez, May God welcome you home. pic.twitter.com/rHObUO2lkz — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 24, 2020

Martinez spent more than one month in the intensive care unit before passing away. As of Friday, the LAPD had reported that at least 453 of its personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus, of which 270 have recovered and returned to work.

A procession in honor of Martinez is planned for next week.