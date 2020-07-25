LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the cases in Los Angeles County of individuals under the age of 30 doubled in just the last month and is stressing the importance of wearing masks.

“You can save our economy by wearing a mask. You can help opening more businesses by wearing a mask. You can save lives and livelihoods by wearing a mask,” he said. “And wearing a mask does not just protect those around you, it protects you too. The more we learn about COVID-19, the more important we are learning these masks are.”

Garcetti said a recent study revealed that employees who wore masks at work with over 150 coworkers present, unaware that they were positive for the virus, did not spread COVID-19 to others.

“But when they came home and they took their masks off, a majority of their households became infected,” he said. “Simply put, masks work.”