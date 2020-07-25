LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Family and friends gathered at a vigil Friday for a father killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles early this month.
Security video captured the July 8th hit-and-run involving a green, 1997 Honda Accord that hit Jorge Guerra, a devoted father who was coming home from a bike ride with his family.
“Too close. I witnessed it,” said Bibiana Diaz, his stepdaughter. The accident happened on S. Wadsworth Avenue and E. 88th Street.
Diaz said the family had just established a new routine to deal with the summer heat during the pandemic.
“Whenever he would get home from work, he’d just change clothes, we’d hop on our bikes, and go to the park,” she said.
After the accident, video showed family members running to two kids who were also injured in the crash. Both survived; however, Guerra died 8 days later.
“Mr. Guerra was simply being a dad,” said an officer.
Witnesses chased down the driver who bailed from the Honda after crashed into some parked cars. Grainy video shows him getting away.
Investigators hope witnesses come forward and a $50,000 reward was being offered for his arrest.
“He was such a selfless person and he really made sure that we were okay,” said Diaz.