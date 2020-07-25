LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim.
The members of the California Task Force 2 from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were activated by the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
Though it remains unclear when the group will be deployed, they planned to bring more than 60,000 pounds of equipment, two K9 units, and highly trained search and rescue and water rescue crew members to help with possible search efforts.
“To be able to serve not only our community here locally in Los Angeles County but also the state and also the nation as a whole, which is very enriching,” said Batt. Chief Robert Harris of the LA County Fire Department. “We do appreciate just the opportunity to be able to go and hopefully make a difference.”
All members have also been tested for COVID-19 as the islands continue to struggle with new cases. The hurricane is expected to start impacting the islands starting Saturday.
