MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Two people were bit by coyotes near Oso Creek Trail along Jeronimo Road in Mission Viejo Saturday morning, causing a temporary closure at the trail.

Laura Wittmer said she sees coyotes almost every morning when she’s running and typically just tries to avoid them, but on Saturday morning, one came directly toward her and bit her on the leg.

The coyote ran across Jeronimo and disappeared into the hills. As investigations continue into the attacks, the trail has been closed.

The City of Mission Viejo said in a tweet, “Today, 2 different parties reported coyote bites to a human. MV Animal Services is working with the Department of Fish & Wildlife on this matter and a section of Jeronimo Open Space has been closed. Please be aware and vigilant when you are out where wildlife is prevalent.”

Today, 2 different parties reported coyote bites to a human. MV Animal Services is working with the Department of Fish & Wildlife on this matter and a section of Jeronimo Open Space has been closed. Please be aware and vigilant when you are out where wildlife is prevalent. pic.twitter.com/QIe4SuVkbb — Mission Viejo (@MissionViejoCA) July 25, 2020

Wittmer tried to fight the coyote off by hitting it with a water bottle. She called 911 to get a ride to her car but was able to drive herself to the emergency room.

The coyote disappeared into the hills but officials are hoping to track it down and check it for rabies.

Meantime, Wittmer will undergo rabies treatments as a precaution over the next two weeks.

She said the scary encounter won’t stop her from her early morning runs but that from now on, she’ll choose a different spot.

The condition of the other coyote bite victim is unclear.