LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stressors are plenty during this pandemic and for many people, it has become a daily struggle of dealing with anxiety related to staying healthy, bonding with loved ones, and managing school or work.

Retired clinical psychologist Dr. Alen Furhman said one way to cope with stress management is to get outdoors.

“Beaches are especially good with regard to the noises of the wind and the water. You see, it all catches your attention and your stress level just drops and you feel good,” Furhman said.

Public and private events can contribute to mental health and coronavirus concerns can add to those worries.

“Uncertainty is particularity challenging for the human mind because it tells us, we can’t relax, we need to stay vigilant because we don’t know what is going to happen next,” said Dr. Elissa Epel, UCSF Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

Some other tips experts have given to stay healthy physically and mentally include exercising, spending time with friends while maintaining physical distancing or through video chat, walking your pet, or doing other things that make you happy.

Lily Loaisiga and her brother both had coronavirus and they’ve had to learn how to find their normal, too.

“Just keeping busy, picking up new hobbies,” Loaisiga said. “We’re going to go back into virtual teaching so setting up my Google Classroom and doing my own professional development because there’s a lot of teachers out there and we’re all a big community and we’re all supporting each other.”

Seeking Help

Los Angeles County’s Department of Mental Health has a 24-hour access center that can be reached by calling 1-800-854-7771.

Los Angeles Unified School District also offers a hotline for students and families that can be reached by calling 213-241-3840 on weekdays between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can also text HOME to 741-741 to be connected with a crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line or reach the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

For those struggling with mental health issues, a list of resources can be found on the state’s website.