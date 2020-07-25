LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of Californians have been out of work for months due to the coronavirus pandemic and now many are bracing for the expiration of their unemployment benefits.

Congress approved for people unemployed due to the pandemic to receive $600 a week as part of the CARES Act and now lawmakers are back at it to work out a new proposal for the next relief deal.

“That puts us in a real predicament because I don’t make enough weekly on unemployment from California to get me by, all of it added up for an entire month wouldn’t even pay my rent,” said one recipient.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans support extending some jobless benefits but they will need to come to an agreement about the amount with the White House.

“I do think basic unemployment insurance fundamentally handled by the states but backed up by us will be a part of it,” McConnell said.

Chris Wilds, a veteran in human resources, says she’s worked for the same company for more than 20 years but was let go in March.

For Wilds and other people like her whose EDD benefits are about to run out, additional federal benefits are crucial during this time.

“It just seems very unfair after especially I’ve been working since 15 years old and I’m now in this situation,” Wilds said.