NORWALK (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway in Norwalk where trees caught fire overnight, and flames spread to nearby homes.
Flames erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Elizabeth Street.
It was then that investigators received a call of a fire that had erupted. Investigators say that 20 or so Cypress trees had caught fire as a result.
The trees were in such close proximity to two homes that flames quickly spread, destroying a garage, two vehicles and spreading to the attic of a home.
“It was just flames. It was just bright red and orange lights,” said Marie Paul, a homeowner. “According to my kids, they were hanging out last night and the neighbors were having a bonfire. Those trees had represented a danger for us but we never realized that it was going to happen at one point.”
Investigators suspect that the fire started as a result of that bonfire. An investigation is underway.
A Bonfire? What? Were those people on ‘stupid pills’?