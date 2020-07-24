LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Friday evening, a ghost bike was placed at the corner of East 88th and Wadsworth in South LA during a vigil for 37-year-old Jorge Guerra.

Guerra was killed in a hit-and-run on July 8, as the father was coming home from a bike ride with his family.

“Too close… I witnessed it,” said his stepdaughter, Bibiana Diaz.

She said the family had just established a new routine to deal with the summer heat during the pandemic.

“Whenever he’d get home from work, he’d just change clothes,” she said. “We’d hop on our bikes and go to the park.”

Security cameras captured the green 1997 Honda Accord that hit Guerra. You can see family members running to two kids, who were injured but survived. However, Guerra died eight-days later.

“Mr. Guerra was simply being a dad,” said LAPD officer Gerald Chavarria.

Witnesses chased down the driver, who bailed from the Honda after crashing into some parked cars. Investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify the person who killed Guerra.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set-up to help with funeral expenses. Guerra’s wife and children are begging the driver to surrender to police.

“He was just a selfless person who made sure that we were okay,” Diaz said.

Police say the Honda involved in the hit and run had been stolen. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.