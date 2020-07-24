LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There won’t be any Halloween celebration at Universal Studios this year.
Universal Studios Hollywood announced the theme park is canceling its Halloween Horror Nights events as it “continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe”.
It marks the first such closure for Universal in 30 years.
The park said in a statement: “We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021.”
Anyone who has already purchased tickets can either receive a refund or use it at next year’s event.
Universal Orlando Resort has also canceled Halloween Horror Nights, saying the company will be “focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.”